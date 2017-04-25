Raleigh County man facing murder charges makes a plea - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Raleigh County man facing murder charges makes a plea

Posted: Updated:

A man facing murder charges in Raleigh County made a plea in court on Tuesday, April 25th. 

Gaston Smith pleaded guilty to second degree murder stemming from a case in 2013. Smith is accused of firing multiple shots at the corner of Cannaday and Mulberry Streets in Beckley. One of the shots killed Darien Blaney.

"So by pleading guilty to second degree murder he admitted he committed a malicious and intentional killing of the deceased. So he faces up to 40 years in prison," said Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney, Kristen Keller. 

Smith's sentencing will be on June 23rd. 

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.