Raleigh County man facing murder charges makes a plea

A man facing murder charges in Raleigh County made a plea in court on Tuesday, April 25th.

Gaston Smith pleaded guilty to second degree murder stemming from a case in 2013. Smith is accused of firing multiple shots at the corner of Cannaday and Mulberry Streets in Beckley. One of the shots killed Darien Blaney.

"So by pleading guilty to second degree murder he admitted he committed a malicious and intentional killing of the deceased. So he faces up to 40 years in prison," said Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney, Kristen Keller.

Smith's sentencing will be on June 23rd.