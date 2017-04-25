UPDATE: Man Arrested in Body Found, Homicide Case in Tazewell County

UPDATE, May 10, 2017 at 11:48 a.m.: According to Tazewell County Commonwealth's Attorney, Michael Dennis, an arrest was made in the murder of Kaitlyn Ann Toler, the missing girl, whose body was found on Mountain Lane in Bluefield, Virginia last month.

Michael Wayne Pennington, Jr. of Bluefield was indicted with eleven felonies by a Grand Jury in the Tazewell County Circuit Court.

Pennington is facing charges on 1st degree murder, concealing a dead body, 3 counts of grand Larceny, and several other charges stemming from credit card theft and fraud. Pennington is currently being held without bond in the Tazewell Regional Jail.

The case on the discovery of a body in an undeveloped area of East River Mountain has been ruled as a homicide. 21 year old Kaitlyn Toler's body was found in April of 2017 off of Mountain Lane on East River Mountain in Bluefield, Virginia. Tazewell County Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Dennis said preliminary autopsy results have lead them to indicate that this is a homicide case. Several leads are being followed.