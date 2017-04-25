Tazewell County Sheriff's Deputies Hold Spring Training

Deputies at the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office suit up for some spring training. Tuesday April 25, 2017 was day 2 of their training at the Tazewell County Fair Grounds. The deputies went on a mock chase, where they had to practice taking on a suspect one on one during a pursuit. They also practiced reassembling their weapon during the chase. It's all in an effort to keep their skills sharp.

Major Mike Shawver said, "We get our officers really stressed, get them really tired and worn out. We put them through a scenario of searching a building. We do this because we want our officers be prepared in an event something like this does happen."

The training wraps up on Thursday.