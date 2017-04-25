Oak Hill moves forward with dog park plans

Officials in Oak Hill are moving forward with plans to build a dog park in the town. City Manager Bill Hannabass says the park will be on Central Avenue, near the town's Main Street.

The park will also be home to a new bronze statue memorializing K-9 Officers. The statue is being constructed by artists based out of Morgantown and will be delivered in July.

The dog park will also have cameras to ensure owners are cleaning up after their pets.

"It will help a lot of residents that live in apartments or have very small yards. They'll have a place to take their dogs to exercise," said Bill Hannabass, Oak Hill City Manager.

The dog park is expected to be open later this summer.