Raleigh County residents react to Earnhardt Jr. retirement

Dale Earnhardt Jr. officially announces his retirement from full time racing. Hendrick Motorsports announced the news in a press conference held earlier Tuesday morning.

According to NASCAR, the 14-time Most Popular Driver began his career at age 24. Earnhardt Jr. won two Daytona 500 crowns, one in 2004 and one in 2014 and two championships in the NASCAR XFINITY Series.

We caught up with Earnhardt Jr. fans in Raleigh County to see how they're coping with the news.

"We know his time was coming, he's been doing it for years. Looking back, it's been 20 years since he started so you're like I don't know if we'll go to any more races after this then we wake up this morning and find out he's done so it's kind of heartbreaking," said C.J. Cole, Raleigh County resident.

Hendrick Motorsports said they would announce their 2018 plans for the No. 88 team at a later date.