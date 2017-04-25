Shots fired at Super 8 motel in Lewisburg, WV

Lewisburg Police were called to the Super 8 motel at around noon on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 after there were reports of gunfire from a second floor room. When officers arrived they found two holes in the door of the room occupied by Christopher Brian Rogers.

Rogers, 27, of Smoot, WV was arrested and charged with one count of Wanton Endangerment. Police said Rogers told them he thought someone was "trying to get him." That is why he fired the shots. Police said the incident appears to be drug related and no one was injured.

Lewisburg Police were assisted by State Troopers, Greenbrier County Deputies and officers with the Ronceverte Police Department. Rogers was arraigned on Tuesday afternoon.