Arrest made in Eastern Concrete theft investigation

A trio of thefts from Eastern Concrete on Market Street in Beckley are being investigated by the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office. After two incidents that happened on April 20 and 22, a deputy was checking on the property at 4 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. According to a release, when Cpl. R.L. Talley, Jr. pulled onto the property, he found Mark Edward Nunn, Jr. loading several items into his truck.

Nunn, 43, of Glen Daniel, WV was arrested and taken to the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office. Investigators were able to connect him to the two previous thefts. Nunn is facing two counts of Entering without Breaking and three counts of Grand Larceny.