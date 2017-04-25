White-power groups banding together, but for how long?

By JAY REEVES

Associated Press



BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A consortium of organizations composed of white nationalists and white separatists called the Nationalist Front is marking its first anniversary this month. It plans a gathering this weekend in rural Kentucky.



Meanwhile, leaders of a new Ku Klux Klan alliance formed in March say they are uniting chapters around the country.



White extremists are seldom good at working together. Watchdogs say white extremists typically can't work together because of jealousy and infighting.



But leaders say they're united as never before.



A spokesman for the Nationalist Front says member groups are now collaborating on things such as video presentations and propaganda. The group has quit using swastikas in an attempt to broaden its appeal.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

