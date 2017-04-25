Daughter accused of killing her mother in Brushfork

10:45 a.m. April 26, 2017 UPDATE:

A bond hearing was held for Amanda Proffitt at 10 a.m. on Wednesday in front of the Honorable Derek Swope in Mercer County. Proffitt is accused of killing her mother Connie Proffitt. Judge Swope set her bond at $250,000. If she is able to make bail, she will be placed on home confinement.

5 p.m. April 25, 2017 UPDATE:

A woman is facing murder charges for allegedly killing her own mother. Amanda Proffitt is charged with First Degree Murder in the shooting death of her mother Connie Proffitt on April 22, 2017. Mercer County Prosecutor George Sitler said a call came in about a home invasion Saturday night on Packing Plant Road near Brushfork. That's where Amanda and her mother lived together.

Sitler said, "When officers from the Mercer County Sheriff's Department arrived at the home, they found Amanda Proffitt there. They found her mother Connie Proffitt had sustained a gunshot wound to the head. Connie Proffitt was still breathing at that point."

Sgt. Steven Sommers with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department along with the West Virginia State Police Department responded to the home along with the Bluefield Rescue Squad. Sommers said after investigating, he was able to find evidence to link Amanda as a suspect.

Sommers said, "In the criminal complaint during the statement, she admits to shooting her mother. The motive is still under investigation."

Sommers said Connie was in her early 50s.

Sommers said, "As soon as we walked through the front door, Amanda directed us to the victim's bedroom where I found she was face down in her nightgown. She was obviously asleep and there was blood on the bed as well as the pillow."

The victim was taken to the hospital in Charleston where she died Monday April 24, 2017.

Amanda has a bond hearing at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday April 26, 2017. She's currently being held in the Southern Regional Jail without bond.

