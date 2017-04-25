What’s the Ideal Engagement Length?

How long do you have from the moment he puts the ring on your finger to the moment you walk down the aisle? A standard engagement used to be (hold your breath on this one) two years. That's not happening anymore. Not to be a downer, but some people are only staying married for two years.

One year also used to be a standard engagement length. Well, that’s not happening anymore, either. Now, more and more couples are setting the date for nine months after the proposal. It's doable, but you have to be prepared, you have to be organized and you have to be very willing to make decisions quickly — and not change your mind.

Here's what you do: After the ring goes on your finger, your fingers go on the keyboard. Go online and start getting ideas and putting together all the pieces of your wedding puzzle. When you have a short amount of time, do not start asking for opinions from too many different people. At the end of the day, it will distract you, confuse you, overwhelm you and ultimately not allow you to make any decisions. Next thing you know, your wedding date is just a couple of months away and you have nothing planned.

So, how long will it take to get you down the aisle? How long do you have? Breathe easy, brides. You have as long as it takes you to make a decision. And once you make it, you will have more time to spend having a good time planning your wedding.