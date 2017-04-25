Greenbrier Classic to salute first responders

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) - The PGA Tour's Greenbrier Classic will honor first responders for rescue and recovery efforts during last June's devastating floods in West Virginia.

Officials say on the tournament's website that police officers, EMS, firefighters, National Guard members and others will be selected to serve as caddies for the tournament's July 5 pro-am event at The Greenbrier resort. They also will be recognized during ceremonies on July 4.

The tournament will be held July 6 through 9 on the Old White TPC course.

The floods killed 23 people statewide, including 15 in Greenbrier County. The resort and the town of White Sulphur Springs were ravaged by flooding and last year's Greenbrier Classic was canceled.

The Greenbrier hotel reopened two weeks after the floods.

