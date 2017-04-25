World's last male rhino getting help from Tinder dating app - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

World's last male rhino getting help from Tinder dating app

Posted: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: CNN Photo Courtesy: CNN

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) - There's just one male northern white rhino left in the world, and he's getting some help from the Tinder dating app.

A Kenyan wildlife conservancy is teaming up with Tinder for a campaign called "The Most Eligible Bachelor in the World," focusing on the rhino named Sudan.

They are raising money for research to save the species from extinction. The 43-year-old Sudan and his last two female companions are unable to breed naturally because of issues that include old age.

The campaign by the Ol Pejeta Conservancy and Tinder aims to raise $9 million. The money will be used for ongoing research into methods, including in-vitro fertilization, to assist the rhinos in breeding.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.