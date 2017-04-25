Hundreds Without Power In Raleigh County

According to Appalachian Power Company, At least 1,600 hundred families are waking up without power in Raleigh County.

The effected areas include Flat Top, Ghent, Cool Ridge, Dunns, Odd, and parts of Shady Spring. The outage includes the 59News Studio.



The Outage occurred around 4:00 am Tuesday morning. According to the Appalachian Power Company Website, power is expected to be restored around 9:30 a.m.

No word yet on any school closings or delays in the effected areas.

It's still unclear what caused the outage.







