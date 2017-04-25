Hundreds Without Power In Raleigh County - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Hundreds Without Power In Raleigh County

Posted: Updated:
By Kamrel Eppinger, Reporter
Connect
GHENT -

According to Appalachian Power Company, At least 1,600 hundred families are waking up without power in Raleigh County. 

The effected areas include Flat Top, Ghent, Cool Ridge, Dunns, Odd, and parts of Shady Spring. The outage includes the 59News Studio.

The Outage occurred around 4:00 am Tuesday morning. According to the Appalachian Power Company Website, power is expected to be restored around 9:30 a.m.

No word yet on any school closings or delays in the effected areas. 

It's still unclear what caused the outage. 




 

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.