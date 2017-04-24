Plans proposed for new post office building in Rainelle

Representatives from the United States Postal Service presented a proposal for a new permanent post office location in Rainelle.

"It's just nice to see that things are going so well, 10 months ago it didn't look like we had any hope and now we do," said Ron Fleshman, Rainelle resident.

Rainelle's post office was one of several buildings severely damaged by flood waters. After several months of using a temporary location, residents are now one step closer to having a permanent location to deliver and pick up their mail.

"It'll cause people to say 'well they're rebuilding and things are going to be okay,' because there's a lot of people who just don't believe that. They think things are just going to go downhill and we know better than that. That's not going to happen," Fleshman added.

On Monday night United States Postal Service Representatives spoke about the details of the project. They also encouraged the public to offer suggestions and comments about possible building locations.

"When we're coming to town we're looking at a long term commitment to that community. We're looking at a new facility, wherever that may be and we don't do things short term so if we're coming here, we're going to find the right location," said Richard Hancock, U.S.P.S. Real Estate Specialist.

The public will have 30 days to send in their suggestions for the new building plans. Those comments should be sent to Richard Hancock, Real Estate Specialist United States Postal Service, PO Box 27497, Greensboro, NC 27498-1103.