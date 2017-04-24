Local High School Seniors Honored

Mercer County's top scholars were celebrated for their academic achievements in Princeton Monday night, April 24.

Students from Bluefield, Montcalm, PikeView and Princeton were given plaques by the Mercer County Board of Education. Montcalm graduate, Brandon Kirby was the guest speaker, Kirby said he was honored to be a part of the event.

"I definitely love the opportunity to come back and talk to students who are in a position that I was in and motivate them and give them some tips hopefully that will help them get through some of the things that I went through. Hopefully give them an idea of what to expect," said Kirby.

This was the 8th top scholars' banquet for Mercer County

