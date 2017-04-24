Coal operation owned by Jim Justice gets 6 safety violations - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Coal operation owned by Jim Justice gets 6 safety violations

Posted: Updated:
Jim Justice owned coal mine receives safety citations Jim Justice owned coal mine receives safety citations
MCDOWELL COUNTY -

One of Governor Jim Justice's coal operations in McDowell County received a citation for 6 safety violations following a worker's fatal fall in February.

Inspectors issued notices citing failures to provide training records for Jason Matthews and another miner, a failure to report to the state within 24 hours, a failure to ensure employees wear safety harnesses, a failure to secure all ladders properly and a failure to ensure repairs aren't conducted while equipment is running.

Matthews was killed after falling from a ladder while attempting to make repairs at the plant. A company official says conveyor belts needed to be moving to do the repair, and Matthews did not use a fall-protection harness as he was trained to do.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.