Coal operation owned by Jim Justice gets 6 safety violations

One of Governor Jim Justice's coal operations in McDowell County received a citation for 6 safety violations following a worker's fatal fall in February.

Inspectors issued notices citing failures to provide training records for Jason Matthews and another miner, a failure to report to the state within 24 hours, a failure to ensure employees wear safety harnesses, a failure to secure all ladders properly and a failure to ensure repairs aren't conducted while equipment is running.

Matthews was killed after falling from a ladder while attempting to make repairs at the plant. A company official says conveyor belts needed to be moving to do the repair, and Matthews did not use a fall-protection harness as he was trained to do.