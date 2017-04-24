Beckley Police Continue Looking For Shooting Suspect

Beckley Police continue their hunt for a man wanted in a recent shooting case.

Detectives said they are still looking for Nicholas Jamar Johnson of Beckley. They believe he could still be in the area and armed and dangerous.

Johnson is wanted for six counts of wanton endangerment for a shooting incident that happened the first week of April, 2017 on 3rd Avenue in Beckley.

"It takes time to find people," David Allard, Beckley police detective, said. "It's not as easy as we would like. I mean we would hope to apprehend someone very quickly, but they have the ability to move in and out of locations, in and out of state even. So it makes it difficult, but we are actively pursuing him."

Allard said he and Beckley Police need help from the public in catching Johnson. If you have any information, you are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers.

A successful tip could lead to a reward.

