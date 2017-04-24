Woodrow Wilson High School Fixing Geese Overpopulation

Woodrow Wilson High School continues to fix its geese overpopulation.

The pond at the front of the school was mostly clear of any geese Monday April 24, 2017. Woodrow Wilson High hired the Department of Agriculture the previous week to help get rid of them.

Ron Cantley, Woodrow Wilson High principal, is asking the public to not feed any of the birds around the pond because it will only encourage them to come back.

"There's no incentive for them to leave if they have food and water and everything they need," Cantley said. "It's goose heaven. We don't want it to be goose heaven, we want it to be the opposite of that."

Cantley said Woodrow Wilson High School will continue to try keeping the property geese free. He told 59News the birds are a health hazard to the campus.

