Appalachian Power Moving Towards Renewable Energy, Not Coal

The question of whether coal can make a come back in the Mountain State lingers.

But for those who hope it can, this isn't a good sign. Phil Moye, Appalachian Power spokesperson, said its company president is looking at renewable energy like wind as an alternative power source to coal.

This is disappointing news to coal supporters like Warren Davis, a Raleigh County resident.

"A lot of the companies think that this new energy is gonna be the cheapest way to go, I really don't know myself," Davis said. "But all I've ever experienced is coal, coal takes care of most everything in West Virginia. At least for the last 70 years anyway."

Appalachian Power is the premier power corporation of the state, currently serving more than a half million West Virginians. The company president said it has no plans to add any more coal plants.

And within three years, Applachian Power also expects to cut its coal use by 10 percent.

"Increasingly the wind and solar alternatives are becoming far more economical than what they had in recent years," Moye said.

Although it is headed in a new direction for energy, Appalachian Power isn't giving up coal completely any time soon. Moye said the company currently has three active coal plants that it doesn't plan to shut down.

"All of those will continue to contribute as base load plants," Moye said. "They produce an enormous amount of electricity. Right now it accounts for about 60 percent of all of Appalachian Power's generation."

Appalachian Power has another combined half million customers in Tennessee and Virginia as well.

Follow @Joe_Putrelo on Twitter.