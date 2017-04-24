Princeton Prepares for Road Improvements

Road improvements are on the way in Mercer County, leaving residents with road closures.

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, starting today (4/24) drivers can expect closures and delays along Route 20 in Princeton.

Crews will be repairing sidewalks and paving the stretch of Route 20 from the intersection at 104 to the intersection of East Main Street.

Construction will be taking place nightly from 6 p.m. until 6 the next morning.

Officials would like all drivers to use alternate routes and avoid parking in the area during those construction hours.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of May.