CLOSURE: Lightning Bolt Leaves Behind Damage on Mercer St.

An apartment building in Mercer County was struck by lightning last week. That forced Mercer Street in Princeton to be closed from 8th to 9th Street due to safety concerns.

After a bolt of lightning struck the building on Mercer Street, firefighters rushed to the scene, shutting the surrounding area down.

"It is a hassle, there's more traffic and detours and it's not fun," said a Mercer County Resident, Jasmine Shumate.

Shumate said while it is frustrating, it's not all that bad. "The fact that it's closed actually has me walking the streets that most of the time we drive by like we've never seen," said Schumate.

She's not alone, as the Manager of Riff Raff's just three doors down from where the bolt struck, Crystal Atwell said the detour forces drivers to slow down right in front of her business. "I do feel like it might draw some people to us," said Atwell.

While some found sweet in this situation, not everyone feels that way. Drivers have to take an alternative route down a back road and they said, they're frustrated. That's why the Princeton Fire Department is assisting to open the street back up. "Right now we're still waiting to hear from the construction crews to see what can be done to get the road back open," said Princeton Fire Chief, Chad Bailey.

As one of the first people on the scene after lightning lit up the block, Chief Bailey's biggest concern is everyone's safety. "We just never know when a block or brick will fall, there's a lot loose from where the lightning struck," said Bailey.

Construction crews are now building a scaffold that will work to catch any loose pieces of the building that could fall.

Bailey said it shouldn't be long before Mercer Street returns back to normal. "We're hoping to get it open by this weekend or by tomorrow," said Bailey.

As for the apartment building itself, that won't reopen until engineers and fire crews get the power fixed inside. Currently nearly 20 residents living inside had to relocate until this situation is resolved.