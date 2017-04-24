Task force reopens 1981 murder of Beckley teacher

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) - A 35-year-old murder in Beckley will be one of the first focuses of Crime Stoppers of West Virginia's new cold case task force.

The Beckley Register-Herald reports that as part of the new initiative, Beckley Police are seeking information about the 1981 murder of 27-year-old teacher Cynthia Miller.

Register-Herald archives show that on Aug. 26, 1981, Miller was preparing for her wedding the next morning at her home. When her fiance, ex-police officer Gary O'Neal, couldn't reach her by phone, he went to her home to check on her. O'Neal found Miller shot to death on her living room floor.

Information can be submitted by calling 304-255-STOP (7867), going to the CrimeStoppers of West Virginia web site, or by using the P3 Tips app on your phone or mobile device.

Crime Stoppers announced the cold case task force last week. The initiative offers up to $10,000 to solve decades-old unsolved cases.

