College presidents sign pact to address alcohol, drug abuse

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - The presidents of most West Virginia colleges and universities have signed a pact to address alcohol and drug abuse on their respective campuses.

At a conference Monday at West Virginia University, the pact was ceremonially signed.

It commits public and private college presidents to work at preventing alcohol and drug misuse and promote recovery support as priorities of student life and campus health.

The pact says drinking and drug abuse "is responsible for many of the most serious academic, personal safety and legal problems our students face."

So far 21 of 29 college presidents have signed.

Identifying at-risk behaviors and trauma in sexual assault cases are among the topics at the conference attended by 200 higher education professionals, local and state policymakers, state agency employees and mental health practitioners.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.