Pretrial hearing for Bengals' 'Pacman' Jones moved to May 16

CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones' court case has been continued to May 16, when there will be a pretrial hearing.

Jones faces three misdemeanor charges, including assault, in Ohio's Hamilton County. Municipal Court Judge Dwane Mallory on Monday set a new hearing date.

Cincinnati police say Jones pushed a hotel security employee and poked him in the eye in January, then kicked and head-butted as officers tried to put him into a police vehicle. Jones said after his release that he shouldn't have been arrested and that the case didn't make sense.

A felony charge of harassment with a bodily substance, for allegedly spitting at a jail nurse, was recently dismissed.

The veteran player with a history of off-the-field issues will be subject to NFL discipline.

This story has been corrected to show the judge's first name is spelled Dwane, not Dwayne.

