Arrest made in fatal DUI accident in Iaeger, WV

A McDowell County man is facing charges after an accident near Iaeger, WV on Friday, April 21, 2017. State Troopers were called to an accident between two vehicles on U.S. Route 52 at around 4:20 p.m. When emergency responders arrived on the scene they found 78-year-old Lona Dotson of Johnny Cake was killed in the crash.

Investigators said Richard Edwards, 40, of Panther, WV crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic and hit the car Ms. Dotson was driving head on. Edwards was not injured. He had two children with him in the SUV he was driving. They received minor injuries. Troopers said Edwards was found to be under the influence of controlled and possibly illegal substances.

Edwards is charged with DUI Resulting in Death. More charges are pending for having children in the car at the time of the accident. He was arraigned and released on a $45,000 bond.