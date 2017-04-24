Tazewell County Residents See Flooding In Their Homes

There are several reports of flooding in the Richlands and Raven area of Tazewell County on Monday April 24, 2017. 54 year old Goldie Looney looked at the flooded backyard of her home on Bottom Road in Raven on Monday. The flooding came from the Clinch River.

Looney said, "I've got water in my basement as you can see in the back. We moved everything from the basement to our porch so it's getting pretty bad here." She said the flooding has reached her basement and she can't even access it now.

Looney said, "Hopefully God's will, we'll make it."

We were seeing several cars driving through standing water. You are urged not to drive through standing water. Allegheny Street in Richlands was closed. 56 year old Gary Gross said he has a lot of flood water in his back yard. He said he hasn't seen flooding this bad in a while.

Gross said, "I just don't want people's houses to get ruined or nothing you know. I hope everybody is safe."

There is a flood warning for the Clinch River until further notice.