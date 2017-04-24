UPDATE: More road closures announced in Wythe County

Overnight rain around southwestern Virginia has left high water in several counties. Officials in Wythe County have released information about a number of road closures due to high water and flooding. Drivers are advised that it is unsafe to travel through water when you cannot see the roadway.
Here is a list of the road closures:
|Ramsey Mountain Road
|Closed by VDOT
|Apperson Drive
|Closed by VDOT
|Shady River Drive
|Impassible due to high water
|Little Reed Island Road
|Impassible 600 block and beyond
|Holly Lane
|Impassible due to high water
|River Bluff
|Impassible due to high water
|Moyer Lane
|Impassible due to high water
|Max Meadows Road
|Closed near the recycling center due to heavy roadway flooding
|Castleton Road (South of Moyer Lane)
|Standing water in the roadway
|Collins Cove
|Impassible
|Huffard Lane
|Closed
|Mule Hell
|Closed
|New Bethel Road
|Closed
|Painters Hill Road (near 669 Painters Hill Road)
|High water
|Peridot Lane
|
|Pope Road (prior to Collins Cove Road coming from Huddle
|Closed
|Riverview Road (near 159 Riverview Road
|High water
Information on what to watch out for when it comes to flooding can be found at the Ready.gov web site.