UPDATE: More road closures announced in Wythe County

Overnight rain around southwestern Virginia has left high water in several counties. Officials in Wythe County have released information about a number of road closures due to high water and flooding. Drivers are advised that it is unsafe to travel through water when you cannot see the roadway.

Here is a list of the road closures:

Ramsey Mountain Road Closed by VDOT Apperson Drive Closed by VDOT Shady River Drive Impassible due to high water Little Reed Island Road Impassible 600 block and beyond Holly Lane Impassible due to high water River Bluff Impassible due to high water Moyer Lane Impassible due to high water Max Meadows Road Closed near the recycling center due to heavy roadway flooding Castleton Road (South of Moyer Lane) Standing water in the roadway Collins Cove Impassible Huffard Lane Closed Mule Hell Closed New Bethel Road Closed Painters Hill Road (near 669 Painters Hill Road) High water Peridot Lane Pope Road (prior to Collins Cove Road coming from Huddle Closed Riverview Road (near 159 Riverview Road High water

Information on what to watch out for when it comes to flooding can be found at the Ready.gov web site.