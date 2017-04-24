UPDATE: More road closures announced in Wythe County - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: More road closures announced in Wythe County

Posted: Updated:
By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
Connect

Overnight rain around southwestern Virginia has left high water in several counties.  Officials in Wythe County have released information about a number of road closures due to high water and flooding.  Drivers are advised that it is unsafe to travel through water when you cannot see the roadway.  

Here is a list of the road closures:

Ramsey Mountain Road Closed by VDOT
Apperson Drive Closed by VDOT
Shady River Drive Impassible due to high water
Little Reed Island Road Impassible 600 block and beyond
Holly Lane Impassible due to high water
River Bluff Impassible due to high water
Moyer Lane Impassible due to high water
Max Meadows Road Closed near the recycling center due to heavy roadway flooding
Castleton Road (South of Moyer Lane) Standing water in the roadway
Collins Cove Impassible
Huffard Lane Closed
Mule Hell Closed
New Bethel Road Closed
Painters Hill Road (near 669 Painters Hill Road) High water
Peridot Lane
Pope Road (prior to Collins Cove Road coming from Huddle Closed
Riverview Road (near 159 Riverview Road High water

Information on what to watch out for when it comes to flooding can be found at the Ready.gov web site.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.