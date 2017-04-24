Police search for missing Kentucky man - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Police search for missing Kentucky man

By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
Officials in Boyd County, Kentucky have issued a golden alert for a missing Ashland man. A golden alert is issued for missing senior citizens or people with disabilities.

In a press release, Boyd County Emergency Management says 21-year-old Aaron Clayton Fannin went missing on Sunday night.  Fannin was last seen on Hoods Creek Pike in the Westwood area of Ashland around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Fannin is a 5'11" white man weighing 180 pounds and is of medium build. He has brown, collar-length hair, brown eyes and a tattoo with lettering on his left front forearm, according to the press release.

Officials say Fannin was last seen wearing a white shirt with a white and cream wool vest, black pants and black shoes. He also had on a cowboy hat and his glasses.  We're told Fannin may also be carrying an aluminum briefcase.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Boyd County at 606-329-2191.

