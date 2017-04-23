Rivers Rise As Rain Continues In Tazewell County - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Rivers Rise As Rain Continues In Tazewell County

Rivers Rise As Rain Continues In Tazewell County

Posted: Updated:

As the rain kept falling in Tazewell County on Sunday April 23, 2017, rivers kept getting high.  The Clinch River River appeared to be really high right off of Old Kentucky Turnpike Road in the Cedar Bluff area.  Residents we spoke to there said they are ready for the rain to stop. 

Mike Weesner of Cedar Bluff said, "It's good in a way but in a way it's not because it causes all this flooding and everything.  I just come from church so the Lord knows what he's doing.  Everything is up to him.  I just wish it would go away for a while and then come back."

59News will have live coverage from the Tazewell County area coming up 59News This Morning at 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Monday April 24, 2017. 

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.