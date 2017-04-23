Rivers Rise As Rain Continues In Tazewell County

As the rain kept falling in Tazewell County on Sunday April 23, 2017, rivers kept getting high. The Clinch River River appeared to be really high right off of Old Kentucky Turnpike Road in the Cedar Bluff area. Residents we spoke to there said they are ready for the rain to stop.

Mike Weesner of Cedar Bluff said, "It's good in a way but in a way it's not because it causes all this flooding and everything. I just come from church so the Lord knows what he's doing. Everything is up to him. I just wish it would go away for a while and then come back."

