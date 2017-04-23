President Trump Has High Hopes to Build a Wall

President Trump will mark his 100th day in office later this week, but first, he'll need to work with congress to keep the government funded. The president hopes that legislation will include money to build a wall on the Mexican border but democrats oppose the idea.

President Trump foreshadowed his next political fight with a tweet on Sunday afternoon (4/23). "The democrats don't want money from budget going to border wall despite the fact that it will stop drugs and gang members," stated President Trump.

Government funding runs out Saturday unless congress, including some democrats, can reach a deal. The White House Budget Director, Mike Mullvaney, is unsure President Trump will sign off on a government funding bill if it doesn't include funding for the border wall.

Democrats said funding the wall is a deal breaker. "The wall is, in my view, immoral, expensive, unwise," said Nancy Pelosi.



With little leverage to force Democratic support, some Republicans suggested funding border security now while postponing the standoff over the actual wall. "I think that's a fight worth having and a conversation and a debate worth having for 2018. and if we can do some of that now, that'd be great. but we cannot shut down the government right now," said Senator Marco Rubio.



President Trump listed other goals before his 100th day in office on Saturday, included in those goals is how he's working to revive health care legislation and roll out tax reform. The president plans to mark his 100th day with a rally in Pennsylvania.