Local Drug Recovery Center to Host Fundraiser Concert

A local drug recovery center is raising money for its rehab program.

Brian's Safehouse is hosting a Booth Brothers fundraiser concert the night of Friday April 28, 2017. The Booth Brothers are an award winning southern gospel band.

It's happening at the Family Worship Center in Beckley.

"The money that is raised is going to help continue the program and grow the program," Duane Pease, Brian's Safehouse life coach, said. "And obviously it's needed in every community, including the Beckley area. And we're really excited to have the Booth Brothers come and share in this way, and allow us to worship together."

Tickets are still available but they're selling fast. They can be purchased by going to www.iTickets.com.

