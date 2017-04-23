Southern West Virginia Drivers Face Slick Road Conditions

Wet conditions are forcing many to use extra caution behind the wheel.

Roads in Raleigh County have been slick throughout the weekend from heavy amounts of rain. Raleigh County dispatchers said the weather has caused several vehicle accidents this weekend.

59News spoke with a driver in Beckley who says the rain doesn't bother him while he's out on the road.

"Just watch out for the other driver, make sure that you try to keep the vehicle safe, keep all your windshield wipers and brakes and all the safety features as they should be and everything should be all right," Nelson Harrah, Bradley native, said.

Make sure to take it slow and be safe out there if you decide to drive this evening.

