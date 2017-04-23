Tamarack Theatre offers afternoon performance

Tamarack Theatre hosted a free concert Sunday afternoon featuring Karen Vuranch. During the performance, Vuranch portrayed the Pulitzer prize winning American novelist Edith Wharton.

Her portrayal is a tribute to the life and work of this remarkable woman. We caught up with audience members to see why they stopped by to see this performance.

"I just love to be here. So full of color, and there was a performance here, I watched a little bit of that. I may get some more of it before I leave," said Mildred Jones, Tamarack weekend visitor.

Tamarack will hold another performance on May 20th, featuring a three-man Bluegrass band based out of Huntington