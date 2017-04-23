Active Southern West Virginia hosts National Park Rx Day

Active Southern West Virginia hosted their National Park Prescriptions Day. The goal of the event is to show people different ways to get active outdoors in order to lead a healthier lifestyle.

"There's just so much stuff to do in Southern West Virginia and you hear people say all the time there's nothing to do but there's so much to do. You just have to get out," said Leah Coleman, Raleigh County resident.

She's one of the dozens who learned about activities like rock climbing, fly fishing and mountain biking. Coleman says Sunday's event helped her learn more about how to get her family involved in staying active in the parks.

"Parks are great places to get healthy. You can be outside, out in nature which is really calming for a lot of people and has some really great health benefits," said Angela Allison, New River Gorge National River Park Ranger.

Active Southern West Virginia is taking part in Park Prescription Day, a national movement to encourage healthy lifestyles. The Executive Director of the organization, Melanie Seiler says she hopes people will begin to use parks as a place to get healthy and encourage wellness.

"We want people to come out who have never tried these activities before and all this programming is for residents to become more engaged in the outdoors and come into the park and develop a habit to become more physically active," said Melanie Seiler, Active Southern West Virginia Executive Director.

During the event people could even receive free health screenings like blood pressure tests and blood glucose screenings.

"It's important for people to be engaged in the outdoors because it's a huge improvement to health and we want people to have more connections to the park and realize it's a resource for everyone who lives here and realize it's a free opportunity to be more active, to be healthier to feel better and to be more engaged in the outdoors," Seiler added.

If you couldn't make it to Sunday's event but would still like the chance to get active outdoors, Active Southern West Virginia is hosting a group hike Monday at the Long Point Trail at Summersville Lake.