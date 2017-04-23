SCAM: WV AG Morrisey Urges People to Use Caution - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

SCAM: WV AG Morrisey Urges People to Use Caution

Posted: Updated:
By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
Connect

For those looking to escape the wet weather for a sunny vacation, West Virginia's Attorney General urges people to be cautious when making vacation plans.

Patrick Morrisey reminds people when making travel plans be careful of scammers. To avoid them, he said people should read reviews before booking anywhere.

Also, when paying for the expenses he said using credit cards can protect a person to dispute charges at a later time if they need. A big red flag could be if a place asked for someone to prepay on a debit card or through a money order.

People with questions can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at http://www.wvago.gov

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.