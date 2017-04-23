SCAM: WV AG Morrisey Urges People to Use Caution

For those looking to escape the wet weather for a sunny vacation, West Virginia's Attorney General urges people to be cautious when making vacation plans.

Patrick Morrisey reminds people when making travel plans be careful of scammers. To avoid them, he said people should read reviews before booking anywhere.

Also, when paying for the expenses he said using credit cards can protect a person to dispute charges at a later time if they need. A big red flag could be if a place asked for someone to prepay on a debit card or through a money order.

People with questions can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at http://www.wvago.gov.