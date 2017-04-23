1 dead after CSX train hits 2 men in Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) - Police say a man is dead after he and another man were hit by a CSX train in Fredericksburg.

Fredericksburg Police say officials responded to the incident around 3:25 a.m. Saturday. Police say two men were taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police say one of the men died at the hospital. The other person remains in critical condition at a hospital in Richmond.

Police say an investigation is underway.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.