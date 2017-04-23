West Virginia woman charged with murder in overdose case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Authorities say they have arrested a West Virginia woman on a murder charge in the death of a man who overdosed on heroin.

Media reports say the Putnam County Sheriff's Department arrested 35-year-old Joney Farley of Hurricane on a first-degree murder charge on Thursday.

Farley told investigators that, on March 15, she combined heroin with water and injected the mixture into Jeffrey Burdette at her home, according to a criminal complaint.

She said Burdette asked for another dose, the complaint states, and she again injected him with the mixture. That's when Burdette reportedly lost consciousness and stopped breathing. Burdette later died at a hospital.

Putnam Sheriff Steve Deweese says Farley's arrest is the first time he can remember someone being charged with murder in a drug overdose in the county.

