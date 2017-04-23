Event helps to showcase the benefits of adopting rescued equines

The rain didn't stop volunteers at West Virginia Horse Network from 'horsing around' for a good cause. The equine rescue organization hosted an obstacle course competition for volunteers of all ages that featured horses and ponies currently available for adoption.

The event was part of the ASPCA's National Help a Horse Day celebration and grant competition. Each year the ASPCA challenges equine rescue groups and sanctuaries to host events highlighting their work and showing community members how they can get involved.

To help spread the word about horses available for adoption area children who are members of West Virginia Horse Network's Barn Buddy Program also did projects that showcased the great qualities of the rescued horses in hopes of helping them find new homes.

"A rescue horse can do anything a million dollar horse can do," said Barn Buddy Kadence Young. "It just means their past was harder."

Saturday's event helped raise over $1,000 to help the non-profit group care for horses in need. There was also a trivia game to help educate the community about proper horse care. Visitor had an opportunity to make their own stick horses and complete an obstacle course.

West Virginia Horse Network is now eligible to enter a contest for a $25,000 ASPCA grant.

West Virginia Horse Network has been helping horses in the area since 2014. To learn more about West Virginia Horse Network and Help a Horse Day you can visit their website www.horsenetworkwv.com