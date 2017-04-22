CAUGHT ON CAM: Man Rescued From Cali Cliff

Fire crews worked to rescue a man from a cliff near China Beach in California on Friday afternoon (4/21). The man was stuck on a steep cliff holding on for his life.

It was around 3 p.m. when the fire department received the call about that man trapped on the cliff. They responded immediately with sending rescue crews and paramedics to the area, said spokesman Jonathan Baxter.

Police were ushering the man from the rescue helicopter. A California Highway Patrol helicopter assisted in the rescue according to a San Francisco Fire Department spokesman.

Fire crews came to his rescue to retrieve him just as the tide was coming in. Members of the rescue team located the man and used a rope system to get down to him and provide medical care, Baxter said.

He suffered some minor injuries and is in stable condition but his precarious position on the cliff prompted fire officials to call in the CHP helicopter for the rescue. He was plucked from his perch at about 4:30 p.m., according to fire officials.

Baxter said it's still unclear how the man became trapped.