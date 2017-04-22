Family, Friends & Fans Remember the Lost Legend, Prince

People honored the legacy superstar Prince in Minnesota one year after his death. Fans poured in from all over into the music icon's hometown to pay tribute. Across Minneapolis, the hometown Prince loved, the legendary artist is immortalized in murals.



As a dedicated fan, Reneka Edwards traveled from Atlanta to pay tribute. She's just one of the hundreds of fans from around the world who've converged on the city to mark the year anniversary of the singer's death. "Very few people have used any past tense verbs to talk about him," said Edwards.

Fans said Prince lives on in the music he left behind. "Electric and could play to a crowd of any generation. Energy, that's what I think his biggest attribute was, energy," said a fan, Tiffany Silva.

Countless concerts have been held this weekend in Prince's honor and thousands of fans will also gather outside one of his favorite venues for an overnight block party.

Music journalist, Alan Light, wrote a book on the making of Prince's hit movie, Purple Rain. He thinks fans may soon hear previously unreleased music from Prince. "There's tons to hear in the future. Question is how we get to somebody making a decision about that stuff and the planning behind that," said Light.



Just last week after a legal battle, a judge blocked the release of a set of new songs. This weekend a unique artist -is honored by his city in a one of a kind way.

There is an ongoing criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Prince.