Rain Did Not Stop the Concord Spring Game

The rain was not stopping the maroon and grey from hitting the field at Callaghan Stadium for their spring game on Saturday, August 21. Coaches Price and Mahoney expected to see their guys in full force.

"Well this is the 15th practice, we are allowed 15, so we are ready to go. spring time in West Virginia you're going to get all kind of weather, so it has been pouring and some sunshine in between, so we hope to get between the rain jobs and make some things happened on the field," said Head Coach Paul Price.

Offensive Line Coach, Don Mahoney said, "There is a little bit of different buzz in the air, regards of the weather it doesn't matter, it's football, I expected to see some bounce in some guys step and guys getting after both sides.

Fans came prepared to cheer on their mountain lions, one parent says any weather is football weather.

"It is awesome, rain-shine, we don't care, it's football and we're excited," said Alicia Neal.

The Spring Game is not a traditional fall game day Saturday, the players on both sides of the ball definitely had something to play for, according to coach that is a spot on the depth chart.

"There are a lot of positions right now that are still up in the air. we don't know who is going to be the starter. I gave the order, that I want to know, who our best guys coming out of spring are. that is what we hope to find out today, finish up with a real level of competition that will tell us as much as we can possibly know," said Coach Price.

Concord will open their season with a Thursday night game against West Virginia Wesleyan on August 31st at 7 p.m.

