As a part of Earth Day, crowds of people gathered nationwide to take part in the March for Science.

More than 31,000 people took part in one march that happened in New York City.

Marches took place throughout the world as those people are asking politicians to implement science based policies.

Participants marched with signs that read "Make America Smart Again" and "We Need The Planet".

The March for Science is one of hundreds of events that takes place around the world this Earth Day.