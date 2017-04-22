FUNERAL: Service Held for the Victim of the Facebook Murder

This afternoon (4/22) family and friends of the victim who was murdered by the "Facebook Killer" said their final goodbyes.

Robert Godwin Senior was shot and killed Easter Sunday while walking in Cleveland, OH.

The alleged shooter, Steve Stephens posted the killing on Facebook The shooter was found dead by a self inflicted gun wound.

Loved ones of the victim gathered for an emotional service to lay to rest the man they said was kind and gentle. At the service Godwin Senior's son described his father as a great man who won't be forgotten.