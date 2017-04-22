New River Community & Technical College Hosts Autism Fundraiser

Memorial Baptist Church held a special Volleyball Tournament and it was all for a good Cause.



More than 100 people came out in support of the 9th annual Volley Ball for Autism. The event is sponsored by New River Community and Technical College and serves as a fundraiser to help families gain access to autism services in Beckley.

"We want to be able to level that playing field so that all families can get those services at our awesome center here

in Beckley Autism Health which is in the Beckley Medical Arts Building off of South Kanawha Street and the money raised goes for those services so all parents can take their kids there and experience the recovery that we have," Dr. Kelli White said. Kelli started the annual event 8 years ago.



Last year the event raised $5,000 In addition to the tournament there were also raffles and silent auctions.