One Voice Helps Those In Need

A local non-profit organization is helping those in need.

One voice in Beckley hosted its Community Closet event. The goal of the event is to spread love and appreciation by giving away free clothing, shoes, baby supplies and food to the less fortunate.

"Its so important because there is a need there's a need in our community for clothing there's a need in our community for individual to feel loved and cared for and to feel valued and we kind of feel like this is a way of reaching out to the community to do just that to let people know that they are appreciated and cared

for," Program Director Melonie Terry said.

To find out how you can help with getting involved in the community with this organization www.onevoicewv.org



