Graduate Students Complete Nursing Degree Program

Congratulations are in order for Graduates from University of Charleston's 2017 Associate Degree Nursing Program. This year the program included 11 graduates from across the mountain state.



Manuel Testa is a Princeton Native. His passion for medicine and helping people began at an early age.

"Very excited there's been a lot of work going into what we are doing today," He said. "I've had family growing up in the medical field and then really being around medicine being around in the hospital even seeing what nurses do for people it's definitely help make that decision."



His Ultimate goal is to stay in Mercer County and become a nurse practitioner. His father, Joey Testa, said he couldn't be happier.

"I feel very proud he's gone a long way a lot of hard work and now paying off for him."



Each of the graduates were all recognized during a special pinning ceremony for completing West Virginia's one and only hybrid nursing program



"This one is very unusual because these students go to school every other weekend they're not normally in class Monday through Friday so Its a hybrid program. They are in class every other Friday Saturday and Sunday and then during the week they have online work that they accomplish," Program Director

Duane Napier said. Napier started the 16 month program back in January of 2015. He said the program is geared toward giving students the opportunity to balance work school and their family.



"They can work during the week support them self support their families and that was the reason I created the program the way that I did so it would be for these non traditional folks who needed to work and support their families."



The official graduation for the students is set for the weekend of May 5 in Charleston.

