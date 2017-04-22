Guns stolen from Ripley, WV pawn shop - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Guns stolen from Ripley, WV pawn shop

Posted: Updated:
By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
Connect

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is asking for help from the community to track down guns stolen from a pawn shop in Ripley, WV.  According to a release, the guns were taken from J's Pawn Shop on April 6, 2017.  The suspects apparently broke into the business and took an "undetermined" number of firearms.

The ATF is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.  the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) has agreed to match that reward for a total possible reward of $2,000.  

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867), emails can be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov.  Tips can also be made through the web site at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips, texting the code ATFLOU to 63975 or by using the Reportit App on your phone or mobile device.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.