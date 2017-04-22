Guns stolen from Ripley, WV pawn shop

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is asking for help from the community to track down guns stolen from a pawn shop in Ripley, WV. According to a release, the guns were taken from J's Pawn Shop on April 6, 2017. The suspects apparently broke into the business and took an "undetermined" number of firearms.

The ATF is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case. the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) has agreed to match that reward for a total possible reward of $2,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867), emails can be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov. Tips can also be made through the web site at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips, texting the code ATFLOU to 63975 or by using the Reportit App on your phone or mobile device.