An accident at a coal mine in Raleigh County sends one person to the hospital on Friday, April 21, 2017. According to the West Virginia Office of Miners' Health Safety and Training (WVMHS&T), a miner was injured when a section of the rib collapsed at the Beckley Pocahontas Mine in Eccles, WV.

The miner was taken to Charleston Area Medical Center. There is no word on the person's name or condition at this time. The accident is being investigated by inspectors with the WVMHS&T.