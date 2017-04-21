Former Putnam County Sheriff's Daughter Arrested on Murder Charg - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Former Putnam County Sheriff's Daughter Arrested on Murder Charges

HURRICANE, WV - According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Department, a woman was arrested on murder charges Thursday, April 20th, 2017.

Joney S. Farley, of Hurricane, WV, was arrested after an individual died from an apparent heroin overdose. 

The incident happened on North Poplar Fork Road, Teays Valley, WV. 

Joney is the daughter of former Putnam County Sheriff, Stanley Farley.

She is being held at Western Regional Jail without bond.

