West Virginia Business College loses permit to operate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia Business College has had its permit to operate in the state revoked.

Media outlets report the West Virginia Council for Community and Technical College Education said Thursday the decision was made over the college's failure to gain accreditation for the 2017-18 school year and its inability to offer students financial aid. The revocation is effective June 30.

The Accrediting Council on Independent Colleges and Schools pulled WVCB's accreditation late last year, citing concerns with faculty credentials, learning resources and financial aid processes.

The college will lose its accreditation on April 30, meaning it will be up to the U.S. Department of Education whether those set to graduate this spring will receive a diploma.

WVBC has 20 days to appeal the decision. College President John Tarr didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

